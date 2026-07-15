Lionel Messi set to break World Cup record not even Pele, Diego Maradona achieved with third final

Lionel Messi has guided Argentina to a third World Cup final in the last four editions of the tournament. Now, by playing in a third tournament-deciding game, he’s surpassed all-time greats Pele and Diego Maradona.

Lionel Messi will likely start, and he’d be the only player to do so in three World Cup finals. Maradona played two, in 1986 and 1990. Meanwhile, Pele has three World Cup winning medals, but he only played in 1958 and 1970, as he was injured for the 1962 final matchup.

Messi was key for Argentina to reach the 2026 World Cup final, as he provided two assists for the Albiceleste to come back against a tough England side. Cafu is the only player to have participated in three separate World Cup finals, though he didn’t start in all three. He started in 1998 and 2002, and entered the game as a sub in 1994.

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