Lionel Messi explains tears after first goal for Argentina in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi looked emotional after scoring the first of his three goals against Algeria in his 2026 World Cup debut. Speaking to reporters after the game, the 38-year-old explained the reason behind his tears.

Lionel Messi was the standout star of Argentina’s 2026 World Cup opener, scoring three goals against Algeria. After the match, although he did not specify the exact reasons, the 38-year-old showed emotion after scoring the opening goal.

“I went through a completely non-sport-related situation. I had some difficult, complicated days. But I’m grateful to my teammates for being by my side, as always,” Messi explained during his postgame media availability.

Messi’s talent may be affected by off-field issues, but fortunately for him, he has a support system that helps him cope with them. This was clearly demonstrated at Kansas City Stadium.

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Argentina made a strong start in Group J, overwhelming their opponent with a brilliant performance from Messi. Now, Lionel Scaloni’s team will have time to rest and prepare for its next match against Austria.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team’s third and hat trick goal.

Messi’s extraordinary performance vs. Algeria

It was an absolutely extraordinary night in Kansas City as Lionel Messi delivered a breathtaking performance that will be remembered for years to come. The Argentine star was in ruthless form, finding the back of the net in the 24th minute, followed by a clinical strike in the 58th minute, and completing his spectacular hat-trick in the 81st minute.

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With this stunning trio of goals, Messi tied Miroslav Klose’s World Cup goals record, further cementing his legacy as one of the most prolific and legendary figures in soccer history.

What’s next for Argentina?

Following their opening Group J match against Algeria, Argentina’s next two World Cup fixtures will take place in Dallas. The reigning champions will first face Austria on Monday, June 22, followed by their final group stage encounter against Jordan on Saturday, June 27.