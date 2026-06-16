Video: Lionel Messi scores epic hat-trick for Argentina vs Algeria in 2026 World Cup debut

His first goal was so good that Lionel Messi had to do it twice—and then once more for good measure. Off to a red-hot start, the Argentina star recorded a hat trick against Algeria in his 2026 World Cup debut.

Lionel Messi got off to the best possible start in the 2026 World Cup. With a hat trick against Algeria in the opening game of Group J, the Argentina legend has matched the FIFA World Cup goals record.

Shortly after Kylian Mbappe surpassed him to become the leading active scorer in World Cup history, Messi responded immediately to reclaim his throne. Messi scored a fantastic goal to break the deadlock against Algeria. Far from satisfied, he doubled Argentina‘s lead with his second goal of the night at Kansas City Stadium.

He then put the cherry on top with his third goal of the evening, recording the first World Cup hat trick of his career and tied Miroslav Klose’s goals record in FIFA World Cup history.

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Fans in the City of Fountains have been treated to a spectacle, as Messi is picking up right where he left off at the 2022 World Cup. Four years later, Messi is still scoring goals left and right, and with him in such form, who is to say Argentina are not among the favorites to win the World Cup?

FIFA WORLD CUP HAT TRICK FOR MESSI! 🇦🇷



Lionel Messi ties Miroslav Klose for the most goals in Men’s FIFA World Cup history with 16 🐐 pic.twitter.com/vw6bl65w7s — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2026

Messi’s numbers in World Cup

In the 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria, ranked at No. 27 in FIFA rankings coming into the tournament, Messi reached 200 games with Argentina. Needless to say, he looked as fresh as he did in his first. In his 200th game with La Albiceleste, he recorded his first career hat trick in a World Cup. At 38 years old, and he’s still in his prime.

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Through six World Cup appearances, Messi has played 27 matches and scored 16 goals, tying the record for the most goals in tournament history. It seems only a matter of time before he jumps ahead of Klose and sits alone atop the all-time scoring list. Based on his unstoppable start against Algeria, that moment may come sooner rather than later.

MESSI CONTINUES TO DELIVER ON THE BIGGEST STAGE IN THE WORLD 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/iGi8no1vDs — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2026

What’s next for Messi and Argentina?

Following their commanding victory over Algeria, Messi and Argentina will close out their Group J campaign with matchups against Austria (June 22) and Jordan (June 27). Thanks to the win in their opener, Argentina are not yet through to the Round of 32 but have laid a crucial foundation.

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If they secure at least one of the next six available points, they should qualify for the next round. However, being Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions, and with Messi on the team, La Albiceleste are always under pressure to win every game they play. In the 2026 World Cup, that is no different.