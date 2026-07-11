When and where are England vs Argentina playing in 2026 World Cup semifinals?

The semifinal matchup between England and Argentina at the 2026 World Cup is officially confirmed, with the venue and date already established.

England and Argentina have secured their tickets to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup after overcoming their respective opponents in the quarterfinals, finalizing the top four teams in the world.

The matchup between England and Argentina is scheduled for July 15, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET. It will be the final match of the semifinals, hosted at Atlanta Stadium in the United States.

As the second semifinal to be played, they will already know who their opponent would be in the highly anticipated World Cup grand final. On the other side of the bracket, Spain and France will face off, with their date and venue already set as well.

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How England and Argentina qualified

The Three Lions came from a goal down to win 2-1 in extra time at Hard Rock Stadium as Bellingham scored twice to set up a semifinal showdown. In a tight, tense encounter, Norway went ahead after 36 minutes when Andreas Schjelderup’s dipping effort deceived England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to fly in.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina

England needed an instant response, with Bellingham inevitably providing it in first-half stoppage time when he took Anthony Gordon’s pass perfectly in his stride to beat Norway keeper Orjan Nyland.

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Tuchel was forced into halftime changes, replacing the influential Declan Rice, who has been struggling with illness and injury, as well as Noni Madueke, sending on Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka. Haaland was subdued and eventually substituted at the break in extra time, with Bellingham having already stepped up again three minutes into the added period, pouncing after Nyland could only push out a shot from substitute Morgan Rogers.

Argentina’s victory

Argentina defeated Switzerland after the match went into extra time following a 1-1 draw in regulation. Switzerland were playing down a man due to the ejection of Breel Embolo.

Despite the red card, Switzerland managed to hold on to send the match to extra time, where they even endured through the first half of the extra period. However, in the 112th minute, Julian Alvarez manufactured a spectacular goal from the edge of the box, sending a beautiful, placed shot to the far post, and Lautaro Martinez finished with a late goal in the 120th minute to secure the 3-1 victory for Argentina.