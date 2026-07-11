FIFA responds to concerns that ball hit a camera cable before England’s goal vs Norway

Following the controversial sequence that directly preceded England's equalizer against Norway in today's 2026 World Cup quarterfinal, FIFA has issued a formal response addressing the incident.

A massive wave of controversy hit today’s grueling England–Norway quarterfinal match following Jude Bellingham’s dramatic first-half stoppage-time equalizer. Members of Norway’s coaching staff and several players on the bench vehemently protested the goal, claiming the ball deflected off an overhead Spidercam cable before finding the back of the net.

FIFA shut down the controversy, as they stated on their official X account: “Before England’s goal in minute 45+2 against Norway, the sensor in the Connected Ball showed no peak in the ‘heartbeat of the ball’ when in the air, and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball.”

Had a deflection occurred, FIFA regulations dictate that the referee should have disallowed Bellingham’s equalizer and restarted play with a dropped ball. Instead, the goal stood as called, completely shifting the momentum of a high-stakes match that ultimately propelled England to a 2-1 victory and a spot in the World Cup semifinals.

Advertisement

Despite the controversy blowing up across social media—with viral footage capturing the furious reactions from the Norwegian bench—England ultimately locked up their spot in the semifinals. The victory was fueled by Bellingham, whose heroic performance allowed him to pass French legend Zinedine Zidane.

Before England’s goal in minute 45+2 against Norway, the sensor in the Connected Ball showed no peak in the 'heartbeat of the ball' when in the air, and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball. pic.twitter.com/gYf9ukfveT — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 11, 2026

Did the ball actually hit the overhead cable?

While multiple video angles circulated online, the footage remains largely inconclusive as to whether the ball made physical contact with one of the Spidercam cables. Still, given the intense eyewitness protests from personnel on the pitch, the officiating crew’s quick decision to validate the equalizer without an extensive on-field review drew sharp criticism.

Advertisement

Because the visual evidence is so ambiguous, any formal appeal by Norway regarding outside interference altering the course of the match is highly unlikely to succeed. Instead, the Norwegian squad must pack its bags and head home, concluding a thoroughly impressive and memorable run in the 2026 World Cup.

With their ticket to the next round punched, the Three Lions now await the winner of the high-stakes quarterfinal matchup between Argentina and Switzerland. The Swiss earned their spot in the final eight by outlasting Colombia in a dramatic penalty shootout, and Argentina know their potential scenarios if win, tie and lose to Switzerland.