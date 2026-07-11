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Jude Bellingham shakes off Thomas Tuchel’s comments on England’s quality: ‘Whatever’

After England's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway, Thomas Tuchel claimed the Three Lions lacked quality—comments that Jude Bellingham has completely dismissed.

Jude Bellingham of England
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham of England

England has advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. However, not everything appears completely peaceful within the Three Lions camp, as Jude Bellingham expressed frustration over his manager’s post-match assessment.

Following England’s hard-fought 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway, head coach Thomas Tuchel publicly criticized his team’s performance, citing a concerning lack of quality throughout the quarterfinal. When asked about his manager’s blunt feedback, Bellingham quickly brushed the comments aside and focused on praising his teammates’ resilience.

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“Yeah, well, whatever,” Bellingham said when informed of Tuchel’s reaction. “It’s difficult out there. It’s a tough shift, and all the players put in a tough shift. My thoughts and appreciation go out to all the players out there putting in a great shift.”

Jude Bellingham delivers another world-class performance

Bellingham stood out as the match’s defining player, scoring both goals against Norway to surpass Zinedine Zidane in career World Cup goals. Once again, the Real Madrid star produced a dominant, world-class display when his country needed it most.

Tuchel readily acknowledged Bellingham’s individual brilliance, describing the midfielder’s outing as “world-class.” However, the manager maintained that the squad as a collective unit must perform at a significantly higher level in the next round.

See also

Erling Haaland’s father, Alfie, blasts officiating after Norway’s World Cup exit vs England

Beyond his goals, Bellingham’s overall impact on the English squad remains transformative. He dictated the flow of midfield play and controlled the match’s tempo—serving as the primary driving force taking the Three Lions within one victory of the World Cup final.

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
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