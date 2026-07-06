Rudi Garcia’s profile: Who is Belgium’s coach? Age, career highlights and more

Rudi Garcia has built a coaching career across Europe's top leagues before taking charge of Belgium. His journey from French club soccer to the Red Devils has made him one of the game's most experienced managers.

Rudi Garcia has spent more than two decades building a reputation as one of France’s most experienced soccer managers, taking charge of some of biggest clubs before earning the opportunity to lead Belgium on the international stage.

After successful spells in Ligue 1, Serie A and the UEFA Champions League, the veteran coach was appointed as the Red Devils’ head coach in January 2025, ushering in a new era for one of Europe’s most talented national teams.

Now at the helm of Belgium, he faces the challenge of leading a squad in transition while competing on soccer‘s biggest stage. His extensive experience at the highest level has made him one of the most respected coaches in Europe.

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How old is Rudi Garcia?

Rudi Garcia is 62 years old. He was born on February 20, 1964, in Nemours, and has spent more than three decades in professional soccer as both a player and manager. He is regarded as one of France‘s most experienced coaches.

Rudi Garcia one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

His coaching journey has taken him through France, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Belgium, where he has become responsible for leading one of Europe’s most talented national teams into the 2026 World Cup cycle.

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How tall is Rudi Garcia?

Rudi Garcia is approximately 5-foot-11 (1.80 meters) tall. Although height has never been a defining aspect of his career, he was known as an attacking midfielder during his playing days before becoming a coach.

Unlike many modern managers who never played professionally, he competed in France before injuries cut his career short. That experience helped shape his tactical philosophy, which has often emphasized attacking soccer.

Over more than two decades as a manager, he has become better known for his leadership on the sidelines than for his playing career, earning opportunities with clubs such as Lille, Roma, Marseille, Lyon, Napoli and now Belgium.

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Did Rudi Garcia play soccer?

Rudi Garcia was a professional soccer player before becoming a coach. He played as an attacking midfielder, representing Lille, Caen and Martigues during the 1980s and early 1990s.

He began his career with Lille, where his father had also played. However, recurring knee injuries prevented him from reaching his full potential as a player, ultimately forcing him to retire in 1992 while still in his twenties.

Following his retirement, he quickly moved into coaching. He started as a player-coach with amateur club Corbeil-Essonnes before working as an assistant at Saint-Etienne and later becoming a head coach.

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When did Rudi Garcia make his Belgium coaching debut?

Rudi Garcia made his Belgium coaching debut on March 20, 2025. His first match in charge was a 3-1 loss to Ukraine in the first leg of a UEFA Nations League promotion/relegation playoff.

Rudi Garcia before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

He had been appointed as Belgium’s head coach on January 24, 2025, replacing Domenico Tedesco following a disappointing run of results. The Belgian Football Association turned to Garcia because of his extensive experience.

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Although his debut ended in defeat, he remained focused on rebuilding Belgium’s confidence and implementing his tactical ideas ahead of World Cup qualifying. His appointment marked the first time he had managed a senior national team after more than 20 years in club soccer.

Rudi Garcia’s career highlights

Led Lille to a historic domestic double (2010-11): Garcia guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France, ending the club’s 56-year wait for a league championship. His attacking style earned widespread praise throughout Europe.

Managed AS Roma during one of the club’s strongest modern eras: Between 2013 and 2016, Garcia led Roma to consecutive second-place finishes in Serie A, helping the club qualify regularly for the UEFA Champions League while setting a then-club record with 10 consecutive league wins to start the 2013-14 season.

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Reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals with Lyon: During the 2019-20 season, Garcia guided Olympique Lyonnais to memorable knockout victories over Juventus and Manchester City, reaching the Champions League semifinals before falling to Bayern Munich. It remains one of the club’s greatest European campaigns.

Managed several elite European clubs: Garcia has coached Marseille, Lyon, Napoli, and Al Nassr, gaining experience in Ligue 1, Serie A, the Saudi Pro League, and European competitions. His résumé includes managing stars such as Francesco Totti, Paulo Dybala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Victor Osimhen, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Became Belgium’s national team coach in 2025: In January 2025, Garcia accepted his first international coaching role when he was appointed manager of Belgium. His mission is to guide the Red Devils through the 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle and maximize one of Europe’s deepest talent pools.