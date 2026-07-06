The uniforms Portugal and Spain are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Portugal will get to wear its primary colors, while Spain will have to settle for its away kit.

Portugal hope to advance past the Round of 16, knowing that a win, tie or loss against Spain will determine their 2026 World Cup future. To bring themselves a little extra luck, Portugal will wear their distinct home kit, while Spain will be forced to wear a white uniform this time around.

This stands as one of the most highly anticipated matches of the 2026 World Cup, requiring a veteran referee to keep both Portugal and Spain under control. With both sides desperate to win at all costs, Portugal finally gets the chance to wear its red uniform in the knockout stage.

Up until now, Portugal’s lone knockout stage win came against Croatia, where it wore a white-and-green uniform that confused fans who weren’t used to seeing it. Today, Dallas Stadium will see Portugal back in their home kit against a Spain team that wants to go the distance as well.

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Spain and Portugal uniforms

The port red of Portugal’s jersey makes it one of the most sought-after among the 48 national teams. It is a perfect fit for the Lusitanians to wear its home kit, complete with red shorts and socks, in a must-win match with a spot in the final on the line.

Seeing Spain in an almost entirely white uniform isn’t a new sight at the World Cup. La Roja (The Red One) already won a group stage match against Uruguay wearing the same white uniform, so it won’t be unfamiliar territory for the team.

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Whether these kits actually bring good luck to Portugal or Spain comes down to superstition. However, Portugal never lost in the 2026 group stage while wearing its home kit; it ran into a couple of draws, but generally fared well.