Video: Lionel Messi scores crucial goal that helped Argentina come back vs Egypt

Lionel Messi scored his eighth goal of the 2026 World Cup in a thrilling match between Argentina and Egypt, continuing to add to his remarkable legacy on the sport's biggest stage.

Lionel Messi continues to strengthen his place in soccer history. He scored his eighth goal against Egypt and, in addition to becoming the tournament’s top scorer, matched Guillermo Stabile as the Argentine player with the most goals scored in a World Cup. The dramatic ending of the match, filled with tension and suffering, was reflected in the tears of the No. 10.

His missed penalty early in the match did not discourage the Argentine star. Just as the Pharaohs appeared to be in control with a 2-0 lead, Cristian Romero pulled one back with a header before the No. 10 scored to make it 2-2.

Yasser Ibrahim opened the scoring with a header early in the match, while Mostafa Ziko doubled Egypt’s lead with a clinical counterattack. Atlanta Stadium has turned into a cauldron, with a packed crowd creating an electric atmosphere.

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In an unprecedented finale, Argentina completed the comeback. The Albiceleste turned the match around with a counterattack worthy of a movie, as Enzo Fernandez’s header put them ahead.

Messi puts Argentina in a great spot for a potential equalizer but it's not to be! pic.twitter.com/fUTja5kckt — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

Messi’s negative record despite Argentina’s victory

The ending was extraordinary. Argentina completed a dramatic comeback in the final moments of the match and, against all expectations, officially secured their place in the quarterfinals. Now, their path toward a potential final has become even shorter.

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However, not everything was positive for Argentina in Atlanta. Messi missed his second penalty of the tournament outside of a shootout, becoming the first player in World Cup history to achieve this unwanted record. Despite that, the result is what matters most: Argentina won, and the team can celebrate another step forward in the competition.