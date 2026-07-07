What happens if Colombia win, tie or lose vs Switzerland today at the 2026 World Cup?

Colombia and Switzerland meet in a crucial elimination-game in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

It’s win or go home for Colombia and Switzerland in Canadian soil at the 2026 World Cup. Although both sides finished atop their groups, their paths have crossed early in the Round of 16 of soccer’s biggest tournament. Although Colombia have lost Jhon Cordoba for the 2026 World Cup after a gruesome injury, they boast a roster filled with players ready to rise to the occasion.

As for Switzerland, they will reportedly be without breakout striker Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas for their matchup against Colombia. Those absences certainly hamper the Swiss’ chances against La Seleccion Colombia. However, at the World Cup, anything can happen, and unsung heroes can suddenly become immortalized.

A ticket to the quarterfinals is on the line, and both sides will be playing with desperation to secure it. Colombia have reached that stage only once at a World Cup (2014), while Switzerland have done so three times (1934, 1938, and 1954). However, the Nati have not reached the quarterfinals since the tournament expanded beyond 20 participating teams. Moreover, Switzerland have won only two Round of 16 games at the World Cup (1934 and 1938), but Colombia aren’t much better, having won just one Round of 16 duel.

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What happens if Colombia win vs. Switzerland?

Colombia would secure just their second Round of 16 victory in World Cup history. More importantly, they would stay alive at the 2026 World Cup, advancing to the quarterfinals.

James Rodriguez of Colombia.

Colombia would face either Argentina or Egypt in the next round. By the time the Cafeteros take the field against Switzerland, they will already know who awaits them in the quarterfinals, as Argentina and Egypt will play earlier in the day. The quarterfinal between Colombia and either Argentina or Egypt will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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As for Switzerland, a loss to Colombia would eliminate them from the 2026 World Cup. It would mark the Swiss’ fourth consecutive Round of 16 exit at the World Cup, dating back to 2014.

What happens if Colombia and Switzerland tie?

If the game between Colombia and Switzerland remains tied when match referee Ivan Barton blows the final whistle, it will head to extra time. Overtime at the 2026 World Cup lasts 30 minutes and is played in two 15-minute halves. There is no golden-goal rule at the 2026 World Cup, meaning the full 30 minutes must be played unless a winner is decided in a penalty shootout afterward.

If neither side holds the lead after extra time, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout. The winner—whether in extra time or on penalties—will advance to the quarterfinals to face Argentina or Egypt in Kansas City.

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The loser, meanwhile, will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup and head home with no medals, no trophies, and, frankly, nothing to show for their summer in North America.

What happens if Colombia lose against Switzerland?

Colombia would be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with a loss to Switzerland. Their dream of lifting their first-ever FIFA World Cup title would come to a crushing end.

Moreover, the Cafeteros would extend their winless streak in Round of 16 matches. Colombia’s last victory at that stage came in 2014, which also remains the only time they have advanced beyond the Round of 16.

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On the other hand, Switzerland will advance to the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup. The Swiss would take on Argentina or Egypt at Kansas City Stadium on July 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET. It would also be the first time Switzerland win consecutive knockout-stage games in FIFA World Cup history.