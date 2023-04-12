Reports indicate that head coach Rudi Garcia and CR7 do not see eye to eye and the club has given the French manager an ultimatum.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the brink of losing his coach at Al Nassr for issues between the two

Things at Al Nassr are not all roses for Cristiano Ronaldo, since joining the Saudi Arabian club the Portuguese star has 11 goals in 10 games. Al Nassr sits in second place behind rivals Al Ittihad in the league and this has club brass livid.

ESPN have reported that despite being three points back and coming off a draw the club is not happy with where Al Nassr is at. The tense relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia is one of the major elements to make a change.

That change could come after Al Nassr’s next game where they take on Al-Hilal FC , club interested in Lionel Messi, on Tuesday, it’s win or go home for Rudi Garcia.

Rudi Garcia in danger of losing his job at Al Nassr

With reports that all Rudi Garcia has is one game, Garcia would put in jeopardy his record of longest serving manager in the Saudi League. The Saudi League has a an astonishingly high managerial dismissal rate.

Garcia joined the club in June of 2022 and has yet to win a title with Al Nassr. Previously Garcia coached Saint-Étienne, Dijon, Le Mans, Lille, Roma, Marseille, and Lyon.