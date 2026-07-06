What happens if USA wins, ties or loses vs Belgium today at the 2026 World Cup?

The USA is one win away from its first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002, but Belgium stands in the way.

The USA faces Belgium in one of the most anticipated Round of 16 matches of the 2026 World Cup in Seattle. For the USMNT, this represents a golden opportunity to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since its memorable run in 2002. Both the USA and Belgium are playing with alternative uniforms today.

The Americans also received a major boost before kickoff after FIFA’s controversial decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s one-game suspension following his red card in the Round of 32. A totally unexpected situation that allows the USA to start Balogun today if coach Mauricio Pochettino wants to.

Belgium, meanwhile, remains one of the tournament’s biggest question marks. Despite boasting a talented squad led by Kevin De Bruyne, the Red Devils keep struggling for consistency throughout the World Cup. The Belgian squad delivered a dramatic comeback against Senegal, but now will face one of the toughest environments in the tournament against the host nation.

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What happens if USA beats Belgium?

If the United States defeats Belgium, Mauricio Pochettino’s team will advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. The Americans would face the winner of Spain vs Portugal on July 10 at 3 PM (ET) in Los Angeles.

It would mark the first time in 24 years that the USMNT reaches the final eight of a FIFA World Cup, confirming one of the greatest achievements in the nation’s soccer history. Belgium would be eliminated from the tournament with a loss today.

What happens if USA and Belgium tie?

If the match is level after 90 minutes, it will go to extra time, which consists in 30 minutes of additional play, split into two 15-minute halves. It’s important to keep in mind that there is no golden goal. So the score remains tied after 120 minutes, the quarterfinal berth will be decided in a penalty shootout. The winner advances to face Portugal or Spain, while the losing nation is eliminated from the World Cup.

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What happens if USA loses vs Belgium?

If USA loses, the American squad will be officially eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. It would be a disappointing finish for the host nation, which entered the tournament dreaming of making its deepest World Cup run in generations. The third-place finish in 1930 would remain the furthest the USA has gone at a World Cup.

Belgium, on the other hand, would move on to face either Spain or Portugal in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles on July 10, significantly boosting its hopes of making a serious run toward the title.