Mauricio Pochettino celebrates FIFA overturning Folarin Balogun’s ban, responds to Belgium HC Rudi Garcia

One of the most controversial topics of the 2026 World Cup is the decision FIFA made to lift Folarin Balogun‘s suspension, which was originally set to prevent him from playing in the Round of 16 match against Belgium. The ruling left the visitors astonished and prompted Belgium manager Rudi Garcia to aim at everyone, drawing a direct response from USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino noted that he was not personally involved in the process to overturn Balogun’s red card. “The Federation was working very hard,” Pochettino said during his pre-match press conference. “JT (Batson, the chief executive of U.S. Soccer) and the whole Federation were trying to defend our situation. I was not involved and focused on the team preparing for Belgium.

“This is good for soccer, to celebrate. If in the next game an unfair thing happens, you can reverse the decision. From a decision that is slow motion, which is not the reality of what happened on the pitch.” The manager also celebrated having Balogun available for the high-stakes clash. “My reaction is like everyone’s. I love the sport and trust the ethical integrity of it. We celebrate the decision.”

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Why was Balogun sent off?

Against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Balogun scored the opener for the U.S., but he was shown a red card in the 64th minute following a lengthy VAR review for a hard challenge on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic. Despite the ejection, the U.S. held on to see out a 2-0 victory.

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States.

Keeping Balogun on the pitch is vital as the U.S. are trying to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time since 2002. If the Americans beat Belgium on Monday, they will face the winner of the Round of 16 matchup between Spain and Portugal.

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Rudi Garcia’s comments

To provide more context, Rudi Garcia was visibly upset by FIFA’s actions and the ultimate decision. “I didn’t know that at the World Cup the 5th of July is actually the first of April. It’s April Fools,” Garcia told reporters, taking a sarcastic jab at the situation. “We’re not defending the national team or federation, we are defending soccer.”

Interestingly, the reversal was a solo move by soccer’s governing body; under FIFA regulations, the USA were actually barred from filing an official appeal to begin with. Despite his clear frustration, Garcia insisted that Belgium remain entirely locked in on the task at hand, regardless of who features for the Americans.

“Anyway, I’m the coach, so I’m going to focus on my team and the match — it doesn’t matter who makes up the USA’s starting lineup,” Garcia added. “What matters to me is the pitch, my team, winning, and reaching the quarterfinals.”