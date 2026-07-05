Christian Pulisic defends FIFA’s decision to cancel Folarin Balogun’s suspension for USA vs Belgium

USA received the best possible news ahead of their Round of 16 matchup against Belgium after FIFA lifted Folarin Balogun‘s one-match suspension. While the decision has caused frustration within the Belgian squad, it has generated great feelings within the host team, including from Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic defended FIFA’s decision according to Steven Goff: “It was extremely harsh. If you want to call it justice, call it whatever. We were prepared to play without him. We’ve been granted this opportunity to have him. I’m mostly just happy for him, seeing that smile on his face. He deserves to be playing.”

FIFA announced Sunday, July 5, that Balogun will be reinstated for the United States’ game against Belgium despite being given a red card in the team’s Round of 32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Now, the USA will have that duo back together, generating plenty of hope as Pulisic and Balogun look to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Belgium manager Rudi Garcia blasted FIFA for lifting Balogun’s suspension.

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Why was Folarin Balogun facing suspension?

Balogun was given a red card in the United States‘ Round of 32 matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which the U.S. won 2-0. The red card came after Balogun was fighting for the ball against Bosnia’s Tarik Muharemovic early in the second half of the game. Balogun ended up stepping on Muharemovic’s ankle, which wounded Muharemovic and prompted the red card.

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States.

A red card is normally granted only when something is deemed ‘serious foul play.’ Many fans and experts who watched the play believe the red card was unjustified, requesting fans to appeal for it to be overturned. However, the USA did not file an appeal because it is actually not allowed, meaning FIFA decided to overturn the ruling completely on its own—a very rare occurrence in a World Cup.

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FIFA’s statement

FIFA mentioned Article 27 of their disciplinary code in their statement, writing: “In line with Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year.“

However, Balogun is not totally out of the woods. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee continued, “If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”