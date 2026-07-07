Who, when, and where is Argentina playing next in 2026 World Cup quarterfinals?

Argentina have advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Find out who La Albiceleste will face next, when the match will be played, and where the matchup will take place.

Argentina survived one of the toughest tests of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating Egypt 3-2 in a dramatic Round of 16 clash at Atlanta Stadium, keeping Lionel Messi and the defending champions’ hopes of retaining the world title alive and eliminating the Pharaohs from the tournament.

With the win, Argentina advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face the winner of the Colombia vs Switzerland Round of 16 matchup. The game is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET at Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, United States.

The Pharaohs, under head coach Hossam Hassan took the lead in the 15th minute when center back Yasser Ibrahim headed home from close range, before doubling the advantage in the 67th minute through Mostafa Ziko, who scored shortly after having a goal disallowed by VAR.

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Argentina’s first goal came from an attacking sequence in which Messi delivered a precise pass into Egypt’s box. Center back Cristian “Cuti” Romero connected cleanly, beating goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir with a sharp finish to make it 2–1 and add late pressure to the closing stages of the match.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. Elsa/Getty Images

In the 83rd minute of the Round of 16 match, Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s equalizer to make it 2–2. The goal came from a well‑worked team move, ending with Messi, who achieved a feat not seen since the 1930 World Cup, pushing the ball over the line inside the box to level the match and give Argentina a lifeline.

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A stunning 92nd‑minute strike lifted Argentina

When the match seemed destined for extra time, Enzo Fernández stepped up in the 92nd minute, beating Egypt’s goalkeeper with a composed finish to seal the 3–2 result and send Argentina into the quarterfinals.

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