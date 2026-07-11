Stale Solbakken’s profile: Who is Norway’s coach? Age, height, teams coached, career and more

Norway's return to the FIFA World Cup has put Stale Solbakken in the spotlight. Here's a closer look at the head coach's background, from his playing days to his managerial career and biggest achievements.

Stale Solbakken has spent more than two decades building one of the most respected coaching résumés in Scandinavian soccer. After a successful career, he established himself as the architect of multiple championship-winning teams.

Now leading a talented Norway squad featuring stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, the Norwegian has guided the nation back to the FIFA World Cup after years away from the tournament.

His tactical approach, extensive club experience across Denmark, Germany and England, and remarkable personal story have made him one of the most recognizable coaches in European soccer.

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How old is Stale Solbakken?

Stale Solbakken is 58 years old. He was born on February 27, 1968, in Kongsvinger, Norway, and has spent more than three decades involved in professional soccer as both a player and a coach.

Stale Solbakken before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Although he is now best known as Norway’s head coach, he first made his name as a midfielder in the Norwegian top flight. His transition into coaching came after an unexpected end to his playing career.

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Today, he leads a talented Norway squad featuring stars such as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, having guided the national team back to the FIFA World Cup after a 28-year absence.

How tall is Stale Solbakken?

Stale Solbakken stands 1.90 meters (6 feet 3 inches) tall. During his playing days, his height gave him a physical presence in midfield, complementing his technical ability and leadership on the pitch.

As a player, he operated primarily as an attacking or central midfielder. Rather than relying solely on his size, he was recognized for his vision, passing ability, and knack for arriving in scoring positions.

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Stale Solbakken’s playing career

Stale Solbakken enjoyed a successful professional playing career before it was tragically cut short in 2001. He began with HamKam, where he developed into one of Norway’s most promising midfielders, before moving to Lillestrom.

His performances earned him a move to the English Premier League with Wimbledon in 1997. Although injuries limited his impact in England, he revived his career at Danish club AaB, helping the team win the Danish Superliga in 1999.

He later joined FC Copenhagen, where he continued to perform at a high level. On the international stage, he earned 58 caps for Norway and scored nine goals between 1994 and 2000.

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His playing career came to an abrupt end in March 2001, when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session with FC Copenhagen. He was clinically dead for about seven minutes before being resuscitated by medical staff. Doctors later discovered a congenital heart condition, forcing him to retire from professional soccer at just 33 years old.

When did Stale Solbakken become Norway’s head coach?

Stale Solbakken became Norway’s head coach in December 2020. The Norwegian Football Federation appointed him to replace Lars Lagerback after they failed to qualify for UEFA Euro 2020. His current contract runs through 2028.

Stale Solbakken during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match (Source: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

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Before taking over the national team, he had already built an impressive résumé at club level, making him one of the country’s most accomplished managers. His appointment was seen as an effort to maximize a talented generation.

His first years in charge were challenging, including the disappointment of missing UEFA Euro 2024. However, Norway eventually broke through by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending a 28-year wait.

Which clubs has Stale Solbakken coached?

Stale Solbakken has coached HamKam, FC Copenhagen, 1. FC Köln, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norway’s national team. His managerial career began shortly after retiring as a player and has included successful spells in:

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Norway

Denmark

Germany

England

His first senior managerial role came with HamKam, where he earned promotion to Norway’s top division. That success led to his first stint at FC Copenhagen in 2006, where he transformed the club into a dominant force in Danish soccer.

He later accepted opportunities abroad with 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga and Wolverhampton Wanderers in England’s Championship. Although those spells were relatively short, he returned to Copenhagen in 2013.

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Stale Solbakken’s career highlights

Eight-time Danish Superliga champion as FC Copenhagen manager: Solbakken established himself as the most successful coach in FC Copenhagen history, winning eight Danish league titles across two spells in charge. He also lifted several Danish Cups and helped turn the club into Denmark’s dominant force.

Led FC Copenhagen to historic UEFA Champions League success: During his first stint with the club, Solbakken guided FC Copenhagen to its first-ever UEFA Champions League group stage in 2006-07. A few years later, he led the Danish side to the Round of 16 in the 2010-11 Champions League, one of the greatest achievements in club history.

Became Norway’s national team head coach in 2020: After nearly two decades of club management, Solbakken was appointed Norway’s head coach in December 2020, taking over a talented generation led by Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard.

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Guided Norway back to the FIFA World Cup: Under Solbakken’s leadership, Norway qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ending the nation’s 28-year absence from soccer’s biggest tournament. It marked one of the country’s most significant international achievements in recent decades.