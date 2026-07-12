Ibrahima Konate distances himself from Lamine Yamal ahead of 2026 World Cup Semifinal: ‘We need to remain humble’

Ibrahima Konate and Lamine Yamal added some spice to the buildup ahead of the France vs. Spain clash in the 2026 World Cup semifinals.

France and Spain will kick off the first semifinal of the 2026 World Cup, in a match that has already generated plenty of attention ahead of kickoff. Lamine Yamal warned his opponents about what is coming, while Ibrahima Konate preferred not to give those comments much importance.

During a recent press conference at Bentley University, the center-back was asked if he felt intimidated by Yamal’s comments: “No, no, no… In all honesty, we don’t listen to what’s being said. You shouldn’t be afraid of anyone; we need to remain humble and not fall into that trap, especially at this stage of the competition.“

The Barcelona youngster said that if France should fear one particular opponent, it should be Spain. Konate, focused solely on what his team can deliver on the pitch, prefers to wait until after the match to speak.

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“Now, he can say whatever he wants, we are going to try to prepare the best we can. And at the end of the match, we’ll see who it favors,” he concluded.

Ibrahima Konate of France controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match.

Thinking ahead to the Semifinal with key returns

France and Spain will face off in a clash between familiar rivals, with both teams considered among the top contenders for the title. The good news for Didier Deschamps is that Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly available, and all indications point to him returning to the starting lineup.

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The Real Madrid midfielder did not feature against Morocco after feeling discomfort in his adductor, but Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps could have him available for next Tuesday’s semifinal. The same applies to Kylian Mbappe, who was substituted as a precaution after taking a knock to his ankle.

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France.

The first clash before the Final

France and Spain will go head-to-head next Tuesday at 3 PM ET at Dallas Stadium, in a match that will determine the first finalist of the World Cup. The other team that reaches the final will come from the clash between Argentina and England, who will meet one day later in Atlanta.

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New York New Jersey Stadium will host the decisive match of this prestigious tournament. The final will take place on Sunday, July 19, also at 3 PM ET, in what is expected to be a global sporting event watched around the world.