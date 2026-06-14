Sweden vs Tunisia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 14, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Sweden vs Tunisia
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Sunday, June 14, 2026
|Time
|10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS1, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Sweden vs Tunisia in the USA
Broadcast coverage in the United States will be available on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional television providers.
Those looking to watch online can stream the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure not to miss this highly anticipated soccer clash.
Can I watch Sweden vs Tunisia for free?
Soccer fans across the United States can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which provide qualified new users with a complimentary five-day trial.
Available nationwide through either platform, the broadcast delivers every crucial sequence and standout moment from opening kickoff through the final whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Sweden and Tunisia begin their World Cup journey in a matchup that could play a key role in the battle for advancement from a group that also features the Netherlands and Japan.
With the Dutch considered favorites to finish first, both teams know that securing three points here could be vital in the race for second place or a best third-place spot.
Sweden returns to the tournament after missing Qatar 2022, while Tunisia brings a determined squad eager to challenge expectations and make a push for the knockout stage.
Abdelmouhib Chamakh of Tunisia – Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
Sweden vs Tunisia: Predicted Lineups
Sweden (3-4-1-2): Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Isak Hien, Victor Lindelöf, Gustaf Lagerbielke; Alexander Bernhardsson, Jesper Karlström, Yasin Ayari, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Benjamin Nygren; Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak.
Tunisia (4-2-3-1): Abdelmouhib Chamakh; Yan Valery, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Ali Abdi; Ellyes Skhiri, Rani Khedira; Elias Achouri, Hannibal Mejbri, Ismaël Gharbi; Firas Chaouat.
What time is the Sweden vs Tunisia match?
The match kicks off today, June 14, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 10:00 PM
Central Time: 9:00 PM
Mountain Time: 8:00 PM
Pacific Time: 7:00 PM