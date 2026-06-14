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Sweden vs Tunisia LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 World Cup Group E Matchday 1

Sweden face Tunisia in the 2026 World Cup Group E Matchday 1. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Viktor Gyokeres of Sweden and Ismael Gharbi of Tunisia.
© Linnea Rheborg /Christian Bruna /Getty ImagesViktor Gyokeres of Sweden and Ismael Gharbi of Tunisia.

Sweden face Tunisia as part of Group F action in the 2026 World Cup at Estadio Monterrey. Both sides are expected to deliver a tight and competitive match, making it one of the fixtures on the schedule that no fan will want to miss.

[Watch Sweden vs Tunisia live in the USA on Fubo]

Sweden had a peculiar path to the 2026 World Cup, failing to win a single match in the UEFA qualifiers but securing a playoff spot through the Nations League. The team took full advantage of their last chance, beating Ukraine and Poland to book their place in the tournament.

Tunisia, on the other hand, delivered a strong campaign in the African qualifiers, finishing their group unbeaten and securing qualification to the 2026 World Cup with no major complications. However, the Carthage Eagles were unable to carry that momentum into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

The result of their last meeting

The most recent encounter between Sweden and Tunisia favored Tunisia. In February 2003, the African side secured a 1-0 win in a home friendly thanks to a goal from Najeh Braham. Since then, 23 years have passed without both sides meeting again, making this fixture a long-awaited reunion between Sweden and Tunisia.

Start time and how to watch

Sweden vs Tunisia will get underway at 10:00 PM (PT: 7:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between Sweden and Tunisia live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, FS1 and Telemundo.

Sweden and Tunisia clash in 2026 World Cup Group F Matchday 1

Welcome to our live blog of this World Cup Group F match!

Sweden face Tunisia at Estadio Monterrey, with both sides beginning their 2026 World Cup campaign. Sweden arrive through a dramatic Nations League playoff route after a difficult UEFA qualifying campaign, while Tunisia secured their place through a strong African qualifying run.

Stay with us for key information, pre-match insights, and live minute-by-minute updates as Sweden and Tunisia clash in Monterrey.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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