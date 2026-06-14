Sweden vs Tunisia LIVE: Start time and how to watch! 2026 World Cup Group E Matchday 1

Sweden face Tunisia in the 2026 World Cup Group E Matchday 1. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Sweden face Tunisia as part of Group F action in the 2026 World Cup at Estadio Monterrey. Both sides are expected to deliver a tight and competitive match, making it one of the fixtures on the schedule that no fan will want to miss.

[Watch Sweden vs Tunisia live in the USA on Fubo]

Sweden had a peculiar path to the 2026 World Cup, failing to win a single match in the UEFA qualifiers but securing a playoff spot through the Nations League. The team took full advantage of their last chance, beating Ukraine and Poland to book their place in the tournament.

Tunisia, on the other hand, delivered a strong campaign in the African qualifiers, finishing their group unbeaten and securing qualification to the 2026 World Cup with no major complications. However, the Carthage Eagles were unable to carry that momentum into the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated in the Round of 16.