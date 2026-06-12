The uniforms USMNT and Paraguay are wearing today in their 2026 World Cup debut

The USMNT plays against Paraguay to open their 2026 World Cup campaign. Which jerseys are the teams using?

It’s time to watch the 2026 World Cup opener for host nation United States. The rival is Paraguay and the USMNT has a similar color scheme to them. Both tend to use red-and-white colorways, so how are they going to take the field?

By being the hosts, the USMNT has priority and will use the white-and-red horizontally-striped jersey, joined by white shorts and white socks. As for the USMNT keeper, a predominant yellow kit will be used. Surprisingly, Danny Makkelie — who will officiate USA vs. Paraguay — is also wearing yellow.

As for Paraguay, they will have to wear their second kit, which is a navy blue uniform with some lighter blue details. The Paraguayan goalkeeper will wear an orange uniform. The predicted lineups suggest USA and Paraguay will play at full strength today.

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The USMNT’s World Cup record using white jerseys

The USMNT doesn’t have the best of records when playing with primarily white jerseys in the World Cup stage. It has won nine games, lost 18, and drawn eight games. However, there’s been good highs using white as the team’s main color.

USMNT vs Paraguay uniforms.

For instance, the USMNT wore white when it finished as third place in the 1930 World Cup. In 1950, the USA used white when they had an upset win over England. Hence, there is hope on white uniforms, for those who believe in lucky charms, despite an overall negative record.

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Paraguay’s World Cup record using blue

Paraguay’s away kit has varied colors overtime, however, they’ve used blue before. Unfortunately for South American team, it has yet to win a World Cup game using blue.

In three games, Paraguay have two draws and one loss. In 1998, they tied 0-0 to Bulgaria. Then, in 2002, it was a 2-2 draw against South Africa. The most recent World Cup game where Paraguay used blue uniforms was in 2006 in an 0-1 loss vs. England.