Who’s the referee of USA vs Paraguay today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

The USMNT takes the stage to face Paraguay in Group D action of the 2026 World Cup. As it is a high-profile game, FIFA sent Danny Makkelie, one of the best referees available, to officiate the game.

Everything is set for the USMNT vs. Paraguay match: the kits they’ll wear, the stadium that will host the duel, and even the referee. Danny Makkelie will be in charge of officiating the debut of the final co-hosts in the 2026 World Cup.



The United States and Paraguay meet in the first game of Group D in the World Cup. This is set to be a high-intensity matchup, which is why FIFA decided to send a highly experienced referee to control the action.



Danny Makkelie, the Dutch referee, has been appointed as the official who will guide both squads properly. He is widely regarded as one of the best referees in UEFA, with a wealth of experience in international soccer.

Who is Danny Makkelie?

Danny Makkelie is a 43-year-old Dutch referee who is currently regarded as one of the best officials in UEFA. He has overseen many high-profile matches involving elite teams in the UEFA Champions League, European Championships, and the Eredivisie in the Netherlands’ top division.

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 32 YEARS, IT IS MATCHDAY ON HOME SOIL FOR THE U.S. MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zjDe1gP4Lc — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 12, 2026

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Known for his authoritative presence on the pitch, Makkelie has built a prestigious career spanning over a decade at the international level. Outside of soccer, his unique background as a police inspector in Rotterdam has often been highlighted as a key factor behind his exceptional leadership and conflict-management skills during intense matches.

Are there any Dutch referees at the 2026 World Cup?

Yes. There are several Dutch officials at the 2026 World Cup, with Danny Makkelie leading the way as a primary central referee.

Makkelie is accompanied by his trusted, long-standing crew, including assistant referees Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries. Additionally, the Netherlands is represented in the video review booth, with officials like Dennis Higler assigned to VAR duties for the tournament.

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For Danny Makkelie, this match between the United States and Paraguay is another major milestone, showcasing his status within soccer’s elite refereeing category.