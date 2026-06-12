USMNT vs Paraguay: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 12, 2026

USMNT will take on Paraguay at the Sofi Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. The American team begins its journey in the World Cup against a Paraguay that returns to this competition. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match USMNT vs Paraguay Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, June 12, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, Tubi

How to watch USMNT vs Paraguay in the USA

Viewers across the United States can catch this much-anticipated clash live on FOX and Telemundo via traditional TV broadcasts.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, and Tubi. With so much on the line, this is a game soccer fans won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch USMNT vs Paraguay for free?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on both Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with each service offering a five-day free trial for eligible new subscribers.

Both platforms carry the channel broadcasting the game nationwide, giving viewers access to every crucial play, memorable highlight, and decisive moment as it happens.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The wait is over for U.S. soccer fans as the USMNT kicks off its World Cup campaign on home soil, carrying the expectations of a nation eager to see the USA make a deep run and improve its best result on the sport’s biggest stage.

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Powered by captain Christian Pulisic, the Americans open group play against a dangerous Paraguay side that has shown significant progress over the past year and arrives confident in its chances of advancing.

With both teams targeting a fast start in a competitive group, three points in the opener could prove crucial as the tournament gets underway. The USA will play with its home jersey, with Paraguay wearing an alternative uniform.

Julio Enciso of Paraguay – Christian Alvarenga /Getty Images

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USMNT vs Paraguay: Predicted Lineups

USA and Paraguay are expected to field their strongest lineups to kick off their World Cup campaigns.

USMNT (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun.

Paraguay (4-3-3): Orlando Gill; Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Damian Bobadilla, Andres Cubas, Diego Gomez; Julio Enciso, Miguel Almiron, Antonio Sanabria.

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What time is the USMNT vs Paraguay match?

Kickoff is set for today, June 12, at 9:00 PM (ET) with referee Danny Makkelie officiating the USA vs. Paraguay game. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM