USA vs Paraguay: Predicted lineups for their 2026 World Cup debut in LA

Two teams with very different styles are set to collide in Los Angeles as the United States and Paraguay begin their 2026 World Cup journeys.

The United States and Paraguay are set to begin their 2026 World Cup campaigns with a highly anticipated clash in Los Angeles. For the Americans, the match represents the start of a tournament filled with expectations as one of the host nations.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to guide a talented generation of players deep into the competition after taking charge of the national team ahead of the World Cup.

Paraguay, meanwhile, arrives with confidence under Gustavo Alfaro. The South American side has developed a reputation for defensive organization and resilience, qualities that could make it a difficult opponent in the opening match. A possible dark horse.

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Predicted USA lineup vs Paraguay

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation for the World Cup opener. Predicted XI: Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams; Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun.

Predicted Paraguay lineup vs USA

Meanwhile, Gustavo Alfaro is also expected to field a strong and experienced starting eleven for Paraguay’s tournament debut. Predicted XI: Orlando Gill; Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Damian Bobadilla, Andres Cubas, Diego Gomez; Julio Enciso, Miguel Almiron, Antonio Sanabria.