Uniforms and referee for Turkiye vs Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup today

Turkiye are thinking only of winning, and just like Paraguay, they will try to do so without their traditional uniforms in front of a referee with limited experience.

Just like Paraguay, Turkiye head into their second match of the 2026 World Cup in desperate need of a win. Both teams will try to secure three points while wearing their alternate kits, all under the whistle of an inexperienced referee, Ivan Barton.

Paraguay playing in their secondary uniform doesn’t make them any stronger or weaker, but just like Turkiye, they must win if they want to advance to the next stage of the World Cup.

It’s likely going to be a grueling, high-intensity match, especially with both teams desperate for a win. They’ll be playing in a stadium expected to draw a massive crowd, packed with passionate fans from both countries as well as local spectators.

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Ivan Barton’s limited refereeing experience

While Barton lacks extensive top-tier experience, this will actually be his second World Cup. He will be officiating in a high-profile California city and stadium for this tournament. However, he does have some big-game experience under his belt, having refereed three matches involving powerhouse teams during the 2022 World Cup.

Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros (Referee)

David Jonathan Morán Santos (Assistant)

Henri Antonio Pupiro Esquivel (Assistant)

Oshane Anthony Nation (Fourth)

Khamis Mohamed Al Marri (VAR)

Tatiana Auxiliadora Guzman Alguera (Assistant VAR)

Despite his overall limited resume, Barton handled matches between England and Senegal, Brazil and Switzerland, and Germany against Japan in 2022. During those games, he handed out just three yellow cards. He seems to be the type of referee who lets the players play; he averages just one yellow card per match in his World Cup career and has yet to show a red card.

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Turkiye and Paraguay uniforms

This will be the second time Paraguay will have to wear their secondary, all-navy blue kit, the same one they wore in a 4-1 loss to the United States during the first group stage match.

Turkiye and Paraguay uniforms

Meanwhile, the Turkish squad, looking to climb the FIFA rankings this year, will also sport an alternate look. Turkiye will wear a mostly white uniform featuring a red stripe across the chest, paired with white shorts and white socks with subtle red details.