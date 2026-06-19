In which city and stadium are Turkiye vs Paraguay playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

A small city and a massive stadium set the stage for Türkiye and Paraguay to give everything for a win.

Türkiye and Paraguay are set to square off in one of the most famous football stadiums in the United States: San Francisco Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s a golden opportunity for both teams to pick up a massive win in the 2026 World Cup.

The venue is incredibly accommodating for any sport. While it’s primarily known as the home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, Türkiye could seriously boost their chances of advancing to the knockout stage with a victory here.

Like most major stadiums in the US, a crowd of nearly 70,000 is expected to pack the stands for the matchup. To top it off, the weather is shaping up to be absolutely perfect by kickoff.

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City and stadium

Santa Clara is a relatively small city with a population of under 135,000, and its only major professional sports team is the 49ers. However, when you look at the broader California sports landscape, it’s easily one of the most passionate sports states in the country.

Empty view of Levi’s Stadium (Getty Images)

Türkiye obviously wants to avoid a draw or a loss against Paraguay; walking away with all three points is the priority. Playing in an elite venue like this, which holds 68,827 fans for the World Cup, only adds to the gravity of the match.

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Attendance and weather

San Francisco Stadium already saw an impressive turnout earlier in the group stage, drawing 67,966 fans to one of the opening matches. A similar or even larger crowd is expected to show up for this clash between the Turks and the Paraguayans.

As for the weather, it will be classic Santa Clara. Temperatures are expected to sit around 72°F (22°C) at game time, making it a comfortable, cool evening for the players. Zero rain is in the forecast during the two-hour match window, though the temperature might dip a couple of degrees as the night goes on.