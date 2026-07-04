France look every bit like a World Cup favorite, but Paraguay have already shocked Germany and believes another upset is possible.

France enter the Round of 16 as favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. Les Bleus have looked dominant throughout the tournament, with stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele leading one of the deepest squads in the competition.

The French reinforced their title credentials by defeating Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, producing one of the most convincing performances of the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Paraguay have emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises. After suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to the United States in their opening match, the South Americans responded brilliantly to reach the knockout stage before pulling off a stunning upset by eliminating Germany.

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What happens if France win vs Paraguay?

If France win over Paraguay, they will advance to the quarterfinals and their next opponent would be Morocco on July 9 in Boston. That would be a rematch of the memorable 2022 World Cup semifinal in Qatar, where France defeated the Atlas Lions 2-0 to reach the final. In this scenario, Paraguay would be eliminated from the tournament.

What happens if France and Paraguay tie today?

If the match between France and Paraguay ends in a tie after 90 minutes, it will go to extra time. If there’s no winner after the additional 30 minutes, the quarterfinal spot will be decided in a penalty shootout.

What happens if France lose today against Paraguay?

If France lose against Paraguay, they would be officially eliminated despite arriving as one of the tournament favorites with one of the most talented generations in world soccer. Paraguay’s reward would be a quarterfinal showdown against Morocco.