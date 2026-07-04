Who is the referee for Paraguay vs France today at the 2026 World Cup?

Paraguay and France are fighting for a place in the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup in an exciting match set to be played in Philadelphia.

Paraguay and France will face off in one of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 matches in Philadelphia, a city where Independence Day celebrations are also expected for July 4. The crucial encounter will be officiated by Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev.

The international referee will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Andrey Tsapenko and Timur Gaynullin, while the fourth official will be Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim. Taleb Al Marri, also from Qatar, will serve as the reserve assistant referee.

The match, set to be played at Philadelphia Stadium with a 5:00 PM ET kickoff, will have Chile’s Juan Lara in charge of VAR duties, with Italy’s Marco Di Bello serving as AVAR.

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Tantashev’s record ahead of Paraguay vs. France

Ilgiz Tantashev has made his presence felt this tournament, officiating two highly competitive and contrasting matches. He first took charge of Morocco’s tight 1-0 victory over Scotland, where he masterfully controlled a tense, tactical battle.

Referee Ilgiz Tantashev and match officials line up before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match.

Tantashev was then right at the center of the action for one of the most thrilling games of the tournament: a spectacular 3-3 draw between Austria and Algeria, demonstrating his ability to manage high-stakes, fast-paced international soccer on the world stage.

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Paraguay and France aim for Quarterfinal spot

France know they are considered a favorite, but everything will depend on whether they win, tie, or lose against Paraguay. The South American team, with Orlando Gill as one of its standout performers, is looking to pull off another upset after eliminating Germany in the Round of 32.

The winner of this clash will face the victor of Morocco vs. Canada, the other matchup in the bracket. That quarterfinal match will be played in Boston on Thursday, July 9.