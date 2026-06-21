What happens if Uruguay win, tie or lose vs Cape Verde today at the 2026 World Cup?

Uruguay arrived at the 2026 World Cup dreaming of a deep run, but after dropping points against Saudi Arabia, they need to deliver.

Uruguay have no margin for error on Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup with plenty of work to do after opening their road with a 1-1 tie against Saudi Arabia in Miami.

While the result kept Marcelo Bielsa’s side unbeaten, it also increased the importance of today’s clash against Cape Verde. With Spain already sitting on four points after their dominant victory 4-0 over Saudi Arabia, the battle for first place in Group H remains completely open.

The stakes are particularly high because finishing atop the group could provide a significantly more favorable path in the knockout stage. With Lionel Messi and Argentina looming on the other side of the bracket, every point matters.

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What happens if Uruguay wins vs Cape Verde?

If Uruguay defeat Cape Verde, they will move to four points and draw level with Spain at the top of Group H. That outcome would keep Uruguay firmly in the race for first place heading into the final matchday, when the South Americans face Spain in Guadalajara.

Finishing first could be extremely valuable. The Group H winner would avoid a potential Round of 32 showdown against Lionel Messi and defending world champions Argentina, making the battle for the top spot one of the most important storylines in the group.

What happens if Uruguay tie vs Cape Verde?

A draw would leave Uruguay with two points from their first two matches. While that result would not eliminate La Celeste, it would leave the team in a difficult position heading into the final group-stage match.

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The good news is that Uruguay would still control their own destiny. The bad news is that the final opponent is Spain, one of the tournament favorites. In that scenario, Uruguay would likely need a positive result against La Roja to guarantee a place in the Round of 32.

What happens if Uruguay lose vs Cape Verde?

A defeat would rank among the biggest surprises of the 2026 World Cup. Uruguay would remain on one point and would find themselves at the bottom of Group H alongside Saudi Arabia.

That scenario would place enormous pressure on Bielsa’s squad ahead of the final match against Spain. With only one point entering the last round, Uruguay would almost certainly need to defeat the Spaniards to have a realistic chance of advancing. Anything less could leave the two-time world champions facing a shock group-stage exit.