Are Uruguay, Cape Verde eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after 2-2 draw?

Following the heart-stopping tie between Uruguay and Cape Verde, fans are wondering if both sides have been eliminated from the 2026 Word Cup.

One of the best games in the 2026 World Cup ended in a stalemate as Cape Verde and Uruguay tied 2-2. Following the nerve-wracking draw at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, fans wonder if this is all she wrote for the Blue Sharks and La Celeste in soccer’s biggest tournament.

Long story short, neither Cape Verde nor Uruguay are eliminated from the 2026 World Cup yet. However, they find themselves in very deep holes. With two points apiece, Uruguay and Cape Verde are second and third, respectively, in Group H. While Uruguay are currently advancing to the round of 32, they can’t celebrate yet.

Because Uruguay scored a goal in their 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, they are currently ahead of Cape Verde thanks to overall goals scored. However, both sides face uphill climbs if they want to make it out of the group stage and into the round of 32. Among other things, Cape Verde must secure their first win in World Cup history whereas Uruguay must take down Spain, who thrashed Saudi Arabia.

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What do they need to advance in 2026 World Cup?

As both Uruguay and Cape Verde have two points in Group H, their road to the round of 32 is quite simple—on paper. All they need to do is win their games in the final matchday of the group stage.

Helio Varela of Cape Verde.

A win over Spain (four points) would move Uruguay ahead of the Spaniards with five points, while a victory over Saudi Arabia (one point) would place Cape Verde ahead of both the Green Falcons and La Furia Roja. If both teams win their final game in Group H, they will move on to the round of 32.

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Whoever finishes first and second will depend on who has the better goal differential. If that’s tied, then overall goals scored, fair play points, and FIFA rankings will be the criteria (in that order) used to determine the standings.

Potential Group H scenarios in 2026 World Cup

If both sides fail to win their final game, the drama will only intensify. If Uruguay draw but Cape Verde lose, then Saudi Arabia will climb past Uruguay and move on to the round of 32 as group runner-up (with Spain finishing first). With three points, Uruguay’s odds to be among the best third-place teams would be quite low.

If both teams draw, then Uruguay will advance as Group H’s runner-up unless Cape Verde surpass them in the criteria of overall goals scored. For the time being, Uruguay hold that advantage (goal differential is even), but it could all change if Uruguay lose by more goals than Cape Verde do, or if both games end in draws and Cape Verde score more goals against Saudi Arabia than Uruguay do against Spain.

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Lastly, in the event both Uruguay and Cape Verde lose to Spain and Saudi Arabia, respectively, then they will both be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. The easy way out is winning, but that’s far easier said than done for Uruguay, who are in an identity crisis, and Cape Verde, who have never won a game in FIFA World Cup history.

Everything left to play for in Group H

All in all, it’s clear nothing has been decided yet in Group H. Anything can happen. Every team can make it through, just as any team can be eliminated. Heading into the final matchday of the group stage at the 2026 World Cup, it’s all up for grabs. For the time being, though, Uruguay and Cape Verde haven’t been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, yet.

2026 World Cup Group H standings

Pos. / Team PTS GP/GD (GF) 1. Spain 4 2/+4 (4) 2. Uruguay 2 2/0 (3) 3. Cape Verde 2 2/0 (2) 4. Saudi Arabia 1 2/-4 (1)