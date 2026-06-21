In which city and stadium are Spain vs Saudi Arabia playing today? Weather, attendance for 2026 WC game

Spain and Saudi Arabia will clash in a spectacular venue of the 2026 World Cup.

Spain and Saudi Arabia meet in one of the most important matches of Group H at the 2026 World Cup. Lamine Yamal and the European champions are under a lot of pressure after a surprising 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in their tournament opener, while Saudi Arabia rescued a 1-1 result against Uruguay.

With qualification scenarios beginning to take shape, both teams know that today’s result could have a major impact on their hopes of reaching the Round of 32.

The crucial game is also being played at one of the most impressive venues of the entire tournament, in a city that will play a major role throughout the World Cup.

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What city is hosting Spain vs Saudi Arabia?

The match is being played in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta is one of the most important host cities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will stage a total of eight matches during the tournament, including one of the semifinals.

The city has become a major destination for international sporting events in recent years and is expected to attract thousands of supporters from around the world throughout the competition.

What stadium is hosting Spain vs Saudi Arabia?

Spain and Saudi Arabia are playing at Atlanta Stadium. The venue is one of the most modern stadiums in North America and serves as the home of the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL.

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With its impressive design, state-of-the-art facilities, and massive capacity, Atlanta Stadium has been selected as one of the flagship venues of the 2026 World Cup.

What is the attendance for Spain vs Saudi Arabia in 2026 WC?

The expected attendance for today’s match between Spain and Saudi Arabia of Group H is 68,239 spectators, which corresponds to the stadium’s full World Cup capacity.

What is the weather forecast for Spain vs Saudi Arabia?

The forecast in Atlanta calls for temperatures of 31°C (88°F). There is a 20% chance of rain and humidity levels are expected to be around 61%. However, weather conditions are unlikely to affect the match because Atlanta Stadium features a retractable roof.

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Tournament organizers can close the roof if necessary, ensuring ideal playing conditions regardless of the weather outside. As a result, both teams should be able to compete in a controlled environment despite the summer heat.