Julian Alvarez publicly admits he wants to leave Atletico Madrid after the 2026 World Cup

Argentina are coming off a 2-0 victory over Austria, powered by a stellar performance from Lionel Messi, who netted a brace to secure the win. While Julian Alvarez once again did not start, he logged minutes in the match following an injury to Lautaro Martínez. However, the post-game focus quickly shifted after Alvarez admitted he wants to leave Atlético Madrid after the 2026 World Cup.

According to Radio La Red, Alvarez has already held conversations to orchestrate his exit to play for Hansi Flick’s Barcelona. “I want to fulfill my dream. I spoke with the people at the club I needed to speak with, and the best thing for my future is a transfer.”

The rumors linking Alvarez to Barcelona are rapidly becoming a reality, creating what could be a win-win situation for both sides. Alvarez is looking for a club with a better project, and Barca meets expectations as it chases a major Champions League run. Furthermore, he would serve as the perfect replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

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