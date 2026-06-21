2026 World Cup Group G standings updated after Belgium tie vs Iran

Belgium and Iran had an intense matchup as part of Group G's Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium and Iran played a very intense matchup that left Group G of the 2026 World Cup wide open. Hence, it’s time to take a look at the updated standings, considering that New Zealand and Egypt are yet to play their game.

The Belgium and Iran‘s draw was absolutely unexpected, but it confirms Iran is better than expected, and that Belgium’s golden generation is fully gone and it’s not a team to fear anymore.

The big winner of this tie is actually the winner of the New Zealand vs Egypt game. The winner will become the leader of Group G, and that will put immense pressure on the rest of the teams as only one group stage match remains.

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Group G updated standings post Belgium vs Iran

With this result, both Belgium and Iran top the group as of now with two points. Still, this could change easily as soon as the New Zealand vs Egypt game is played later.

Belgium vs Iran

Pos./ Team PTS GP/GD (GF) 1. Iran 2 2/0 (2) 2. Belgium 2 2/0 (1) 3. New Zealand 1 1/0 (2) 4. Egypt 1 1/0 (1)

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Group G’s Matchday 3 games

Given that all is left to play and all four teams are still alive and seeking qualification to the knockout rounds, it’s going to be an intense Matchday 3 for all involved in Group G.