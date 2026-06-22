Lionel Messi says he kicked his penalty ‘very badly’ but ‘happy’ with brace for Argentina vs Austria

Lionel Messi addressed the media following a masterclass performance against Austria that secured Argentina’s spot in the Round of 32. After netting a brilliant brace to propel the reigning champions forward, the superstar opened up about a missed penalty earlier in the match and expressed his immense relief after surviving a grueling test against the Europeans.

“Today there were moments where I was angry with myself because I missed it [the penalty] and took it very badly… but luckily we were able to turn it around and walk away with the 3 points, which is the most important thing,” Messi said. “I am incredibly happy with the victory. It was an immensely tough, hard-fought match, but it gives us peace of mind for what lies ahead.”

With his two-goal clinic, Messi shattered two separate milestones, most notably eclipsing German legend Miroslav Klose to officially become the highest goalscorer in World Cup history.

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Beyond the captain’s own post-match analysis, defender Lisandro Martínez shut down any ongoing debates regarding Messi’s legacy. When asked about the constant comparisons between Messi and other rising stars, Martínez was definitive, stating simply that “he can’t be compared.”

Messi’s full comments after the game

While reflecting on his individual performance, Messi emphasized his immense satisfaction with Argentina securing an early ticket to the Round of 32, a knockout berth earned on the heels of back-to-back victories over Algeria and Austria in group play.

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“Obviously happy, above all, for the victory. It was a very tough win; we knew it was going to be a highly intense match,” Messi said. “I’m happy with the result and the qualification. It was important for us to get six points to have a more peaceful week ahead.”

Messi added: “Getting these two victories was part of our plans, but we knew it wouldn’t be easy, especially with how this World Cup is going where nobody gives anything away. At times, it was hard for us to maintain the long possessions we wanted. It’s true they didn’t cause much damage either, but it was an intense, hard-fought match.“

What’s next for Messi and Argentina?

With a victory over Austria in the books and their place at the top of the table solidified, La Albiceleste will wrap up group play against Jordan. Jordan’s own knockout-stage aspirations hang in the balance, heavily depending on whether they can secure a crucial result against Algeria in their Matchday 2 fixture.