Video: Cape Verde shock Uruguay scoring first, but Bielsa’s team came back quickly to take the lead at 2026 World Cup game

Cape Verde scored its first-ever goal at the 2026 World Cup with a stunning free-kick vs Uruguay.

Cape Verde are trying to be the Cinderella story of the 2026 World Cup. The first step was tying vs. Spain, and now, scoring their first goal in the tournament with a powerful free kick by Kevin Pina vs. Uruguay.

Cape Verde have played without fear against Uruguay, who was on paper the much stronger team. It was that thunderous free kick, aided by an opening wall, the one that gave Cape Verde their first-ever goal at a World Cup.

This put Uruguay in alert mode and forced them to react. They have now completed a first-half comeback against a team that was able to hold World Cup contenders Spain to zero goals in the last matchday.

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Cape Verde’s is a rebellious team

The Blue Sharks are not only great at defense, but dangerous when counter-attacking. They are way too speedy. Hence, it’s still a tough team to beat even if Uruguay managed to take the lead in this game.

ABSOLUTE GOLAZO FOR CAPE VERDE'S FIRST-EVER FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL 🇨🇻



Kevin Pina with a historic moment for his country! pic.twitter.com/yHUEczi56z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2026

Cape Verde will still fight despite Uruguay scoring twice in quick succession. This is a team that has beaten roadblock after roadblock to get here. Hence, the second half should be completely dynamic.

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Uruguay exposed Cape Verde’s weakness

Uruguay might have found Cape Verde’s weakness in defense. Both their goals came in following the same formula. It seems like Uruguay identified that Cape Verde isn’t as strong defending crosses.

Maxi Araújo is there for the rebound and Uruguay finds the equalizer! 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/xd7LnQvxHw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2026

Uruguay was able to tie the game due to a big mistake by Cape Verde’s Lopes Cabral. Uruguay sent a cross that should’ve been easily handled by Cape Verde. However, Lopes Cabral inexplicably headed the ball towards Vozinha’s goal, which ended up hitting the post and allowing Maxi Araujo to dive head first towards the ball after the rebound to tie the game.

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Uruguay shifts the momentum heading into halftime after taking the lead over Cape Verde! 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/GYfpdd3p7G — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2026

The second goal was basically the same recipe. Uruguay sent a cross to the far post, and then passed it back to the middle as Agustin Canobbio quickly closed in front of goal to score.