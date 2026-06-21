2026 World Cup Group H standings updated after Uruguay tie vs Cape Verde

What a rollercoaster of a game it was between Uruguay and Cape Verde! After the final whistle, this is how Group H of the 2026 World Cup looks like.

An intense matchup took place in Group H of the 2026 World Cup as Uruguay and Cape Verde shared points in Miami. Hence, Matchday 2 of all four teams in this group has been played.

The tie favored massively Spain, who thrashed Saudi Arabia 4-0 earlier. In fact, even Lamine Yamal fired back at Saudi Arabia fans for mocking him. Now, Spain is the only team that has won a game in this group.

Saudi Arabia also see a silver lining. With the draw between Uruguay and Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia still have hope of progressing through to the KO rounds despite losing today against Spain.

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2026 Group H standings after Matchday 2

Spain now lead the way as they head to a blockbuster Matchday 3 game vs. Uruguay. Both the Charruas and Cape Verde have two points, but Uruguay have more goals scored, which put them as second. Saudi Arabia, with just one point, is the fourth-ranked team in the group.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde

Pos./ Team Pts GP/GD (GF) 1. Spain 4 2/+4 (4) 2. Uruguay 2 2/0 (3) 3. Cape Verde 2 2/0 (2) 4. Saudi Arabia 1 2/-4 (1)

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2026 World Cup’s Group H Matchday 3 games

Matchday 3 will have lots of emotions in play, as well as the spots to go to the knockout rounds. Hence, it will be a couple of win-or-go home matches for Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, Spain, and Uruguay.