Why Sebastian Caceres is wearing a mask in Uruguay vs Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup

Uruguay defender Sebastian Caceres is turning heads on the pitch today, sporting a protective face mask during the team's 2026 World Cup clash against Cape Verde.

Uruguay enter this matchup hungry for their first win of the 2026 World Cup after a tight opening round in Group H. Following a pair of draws in the first round—where both La Celeste and Cape Verde split points with Spain and Saudi Arabia, respectively—the stakes are elevated for today’s crucial fixture.

Sebastian Caceres is a notable inclusion in Uruguay’s confirmed starting lineup, taking the pitch wearing a protective face mask. The defender is still managing a severe skull fracture suffered while playing for Club America in Mexico just before making his World Cup debut.

The injury occurred in May 2026 during a high-stakes Liga MX playoff edition of the Clasico Capitalino between Club America and bitter rivals Pumas UNAM. Caceres suffered a violent head-to-head collision while contesting a 50-50 aerial ball.

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With the officiating crew and kit selections confirmed for both Uruguay and Cape Verde, both squads are locked in for a high-stakes battle that could very well determine who secures a coveted spot in the tournament’s knockout stage.

Sebastian Caceres #3 of Uruguay controls the ball.

Injury report and notable absences for Uruguay

Beyond Caceres’ precarious injury situation, La Celeste will navigate the early stages of the tournament without several key figures, most notably Ronald Araujo. Sidelined without the Barcelona anchor, defensive stability could become a massive question mark for a Uruguay program historically renowned for its gritty, elite backline play on the world stage.

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Alongside Araujo, Uruguay will also be without the services of playmaker Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who remains sidelined due to injury. However, the absence of veterans opens the door for a new generation of attackers looking to make their mark on the World Cup stage, including Agustin Canobbio, who has emerged as an intriguing breakout option for the squad.

With the host city and stadium set, Uruguay and Cape Verde are primed to put on a show as anticipation reaches a fever pitch for this pivotal Matchday 2 showdown in Group H.