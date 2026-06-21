What’s Iran’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Belgium?

Entering their second game in the 2026 World Cup, Iran have witnessed their FIFA ranking drop after the opening 2-2 draw against New Zealand.

Iran and New Zealand settled for a 2-2 draw in their opening game of the 2026 World Cup. However, the Persian Cheetahs slid down in FIFA’s World Rankings. When they take on Belgium in Group G, Iran will vie to make up for the lost ground in both the rankings and group standings. A win, tie or loss could shape the rest of the World Cup for Belgium and Iran.

Iran currently sit 22nd in FIFA’s world rankings. The draw against New Zealand, the lowest-ranked team at the 2026 World Cup, clearly came at a price for Iran, who dropped two places from the 20th position they held entering soccer’s biggest tournament. Belgium and Iran now lock horns at a packed Los Angeles Stadium.

As the Persian Cheetahs take on the Red Devils in a game in which they are heavy underdogs, they will be facing the No. 10-ranked country in FIFA’s current World Rankings. Belgium have also slipped since the 2026 World Cup began. Belgium’s 1-1 draw against Egypt caused them to drop one spot, as they had entered the tournament at 9th place. To make matters worse, Jeremy Doku isn’t playing today.

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How many points do Iran have in FIFA rankings?

As it stands, Iran have 1,605.12 points in the FIFA rankings, whereas Belgium have 1,733.93. Iran’s total currently has them just ahead of South Korea, who sit at No. 23 with 1,591.75 points, and right behind Austria, who are No. 21 with 1,612.86 points.

Mehdi Taremi of Iran.

Iran’s original 20th place is now held by Denmark, who have climbed one spot and have 1,619.47 points, although they failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The Danes are the second-highest-ranked team not participating in the World Cup, trailing only Italy, who missed the tournament for the third straight edition yet currently hold the No. 14 spot with 1,704.73 points.

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Iran’s stats leaders in 2026 World Cup

Only one game into the 2026 World Cup, Iran have already showcased their strengths and weaknesses against New Zealand. If Belgium paid close attention, they might be able to exploit them in Group G’s second matchday. However, Belgium did not put in their best performance either, and Iran may be able to put them against the ropes.

As it stands, Mohammad Mohebbi and Ramin Rezaeian lead the team with one goal each. However, the latter has been the main attacking producer—despite being a defender—as Rezaeian has scored a goal and assisted another. Although Mehdi Taremi is the main threat for the Persian Cheetahs, Belgium cannot afford to overlook the impact of players like Mohebbi and Rezaeian. The referee and uniforms for Iran vs Belgium are set as this clash promises to deliver.