What is Belgium’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Iran?

Belgium and Iran begin to decide their future in Group G of the 2026 World Cup with an intriguing game in Los Angeles.

Belgium’s fate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could depend on whether they win, draw, or lose against Iran in Los Angeles in the second match of Group G. The fact is that, ahead of the start of the match, the European team sits 10th in the FIFA rankings.

The situation of their opponent is different, although not by much. Iran currently sit in 22nd place in the rankings, becoming one of the highest-ranked Asian teams in the competition.

The Red Devils will face this crucial match without one of their key players: Jeremy Doku is not playing due to illness. As a result, Leandro Trossard will feature in his second match of the tournament for Rudi Garcia’s team.

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How many points do Belgium have in FIFA rankings?

Belgium currently have 1733.93 points, rounding out the global top 10 just behind Portugal and Germany. Headed into their upcoming match against Iran in Los Angeles Stadium, the Red Devils will look to build on this solid foundation as they face a tough opponent determined to shake up the group standings.

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

What’s next for Belgium?

For the final fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage, Belgium will close out Group G against New Zealand. The decisive match is scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time (PT). The encounter will take place at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, where the Red Devils will look to secure their spot in the knockout stage under the stadium’s iconic retractable roof.