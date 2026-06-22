Jordan vs Algeria: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 22, 2026

Jordan plays Algeria at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both rivals lost their debut matches and are looking for a win to keep their qualification hopes alive. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Jordan vs Algeria Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, June 22, 2026 Time 11:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Jordan vs Algeria in the USA

Viewers across the U.S. can watch this highly anticipated contest live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Fans can also stream the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss what promises to be an exciting clash.

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Can I watch Jordan vs Algeria for free?

U.S. viewers can watch this marquee matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New customers may also qualify for a free five-day trial.

Each service delivers live coverage throughout the country, ensuring viewers can catch all the action and major plays as they happen.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Both teams are looking to bounce back after tough opening-match losses at the World Cup. Algeria was overwhelmed 3-0 by Argentina, with Lionel Messi delivering a hat trick to power the South Americans to victory.

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Jordan also came away empty-handed in its tournament debut, falling 3-1 to Austria despite showing flashes of promise throughout the contest.

With a second straight defeat potentially putting their knockout-stage hopes in serious jeopardy, expect both sides to play with urgency as they battle for three vital points in the race to reach the Round of 32.

Ali Olwan of Jordan – Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

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Jordan vs Algeria: Predicted Lineups

Jordan (4-3-3): Yazeed Abulaila; Yazan Al-Arab, Ihsan Haddad, Abdallah Nasib, Mo Abualnadi; Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Rajaei Ayed, Ibrahim Sadeh; Musa Al-Taamari, Ali Olwan, Mohammad Abu Zrayq.

Algeria (4-3-3): Luca Zidane; Rayan Ait-Nouri, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rafik Belghali; Ibrahim Maza, Ramiz Zerrouki, Fares Chaibi; Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Amoura, Amine Gouiri.

What time is the Jordan vs Algeria match?

The match kicks off today, June 22, at 11:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 11:00 PM

Central Time: 10:00 PM

Mountain Time: 9:00 PM

Pacific Time: 8:00 PM