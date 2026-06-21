Are Iran, Belgium out of the 2026 World Cup after tying in Matchday 2?

Belgium and Iran drew 0–0 in the second matchday of Group G of the World Cup, and their future will be decided on the final matchday.

Belgium and Iran drew 0–0 in Los Angeles, and now their future is tied to what happens in the other match. Although both teams are still not eliminated, if both New Zealand and Egypt win their match, one of them would end up on top, opening a gap over their pursuers in Group G.

Now, if the Oceanians draw against the Pharaohs, everything would remain level in the standings, and there would be a dramatic final matchday. All teams would enter the last round with 2 points each.

For Belgium, drawing against Iran represents a missed opportunity, given the ranking difference between the two teams. However, this beautiful sport always presents these kinds of challenges, and the Asians secured a valuable point against one of the group’s powerhouses. This is how the table looks ahead of the match between New Zealand and Egypt:

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Position/Team Points GP/GD (GF) 1- Iran 2 2/0 (2) 2- Belgium 2 2/0 (1) 3- New Zealand 1 1/0 (2) 4- Egypt 1 1/0 (1)

Kevin de Bruyne of Belgium.

What’s next for Iran and Belgium?

The third matchday of Group G at the 2026 World Cup will be decisive for both Belgium and Iran, with each side facing crucial fixtures in the final round of the group stage. Belgium will take on New Zealand on June 26 at BC Place in Vancouver, while Iran will face Egypt on the same day at Lumen Field in Seattle.

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Both matches will be played simultaneously, adding extra tension to the group’s conclusion, as all four teams still have a chance of qualifying and every point could prove decisive in the race to reach the Round of 16.