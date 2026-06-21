Why isn’t Jeremy Doku playing today for Belgium vs Iran at 2026 World Cup?

Jérémy Doku will be a major omission from the roster when Belgium squares off against Iran in their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup matchup.

Jeremy Doku is one of the most notable names missing from today’s pivotal Group G, Round 2 clash between Belgium and Iran at the 2026 World Cup. With massive implications on the line following the opening-round results, the Red Devils will have to navigate a crucial fixture without one of their most dynamic attacking threats.

According to the official injury report, Doku is sidelined for today’s match against Iran due to an illness. Manager Rudi Garcia faces the difficult task of finding a tactical replacement on the left flank, where the Manchester City star typically anchors the attack as the undisputed starter.

With the official lineups locked in for both Belgium and Iran, Doku is relegated to watching from the stands. The hope is that the winger can fully recover in time for the final Group G match against New Zealand, where a spot in the knockout stage will likely be on the line.

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Who will replace Doku in the game vs Iran?

With Doku unavailable, Garcia has tapped Leandro Trossard to fill the void in the starting XI. This marks Trossard’s second consecutive start of the 2026 World Cup, following a tactical shift that saw him deployed in a different role against Egypt during Round 1.

In another notable lineup wrinkle, Romelu Lukaku gets the nod in the starting XI. The veteran striker faced heavy criticism ahead of the tournament due to a recent goal-scoring drought, but his physical presence upfront remains vital to a Belgian side that is undeniably more dangerous when he is on the pitch.

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Another player will be absent today vs Iran

Doku isn’t the only casualty on the Belgian availability report. Defender Zeno Debast remains out indefinitely after sustaining a leg injury just prior to last week’s World Cup opener against Egypt.

Shorthanded without two key pieces, Belgium face a stern test in Round 2. Securing all three points today is paramount if they want to control their own destiny and lock down a spot in the round of 32.