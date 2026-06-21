In which city and stadium are Belgium vs Iran playing today? Attendance, weather for World Cup game

Belgium and Iran are locked in for a high-stakes Group G showdown, with the host city, venue logistics, weather conditions, and a packed attendance figures all finalized for this critical 2026 World Cup matchup at Los Angeles Stadium.

Belgium and Iran are locked in and ready for a critical Matchday 2 showdown in Group G of the 2026 World Cup, with massive implications on the line as both squads look to punch their ticket to the knockout stage by the end of the day.

Inglewood, California, will serve as the epicenter for this high-stakes clash, with the pitch at SoFi Stadium—officially designated as Los Angeles Stadium due to FIFA regulations—primed for what promises to be a thrilling, must-watch encounter.

With star winger Jeremy Doku sidelined from Belgium’s lineup today, the Red Devils are eager to prove that their disappointing opening result against Egypt was merely a temporary setback and that they remain a legitimate threat to make a deep tournament run.

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As Belgium’s potential advancement scenarios hang in the balance, both managers are prepared to deploy their strongest tactical setups to secure a vital result, chasing a coveted spot in the Round of 32 alongside heavyweight nations like Mexico, the United States, and Germany, who have already punched their tickets.

GETTING READY TO MAKE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/roo0ACI72Z — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) June 14, 2026

Weather for Belgium vs Iran

The Group G World Cup matchup between Belgium and Iran today takes place at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, under pristine weather conditions. Forecasters project a beautiful, postcard-perfect Southern California afternoon, with outdoor ambient temperatures hovering around a comfortable 73°F (23°C).

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Relative humidity levels are expected to sit at a moderate 56%, accompanied by a gentle southwest breeze between 7 and 8 mph (11 to 13 km/h), making it an ideal day for fans tailgating outside the venue. Inside the state-of-the-art stadium, the pitch and playing conditions will remain entirely controlled and consistent.

Expected attendance for Belgium and Iran

A raucous, sellout crowd of 70,492 fans is expected to pack the stands today, meeting the maximum official capacity permitted by FIFA for this tournament. While the venue has the structural capability to expand up to 100,000 spectators for future mega-events, every single available seat for this afternoon’s crucial matchup will be occupied.