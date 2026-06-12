What time does the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony before USA vs Paraguay start?

Global anticipation is rising around the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, as attention shifts toward the buildup before USA vs Paraguay, with fans closely following the pre-match schedule and stadium atmosphere.

The opening ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States will begin at 7:30 PM ET, approximately 90 minutes before the kickoff of USA vs Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium).

The ceremony is part of a historic multi-city opening celebration across the three host nations (Mexico, Canada and the U.S.), with the United States staging its own standalone pre-match show on June 12.

With global attention fixed on the expanded 48-team World Cup format, the Los Angeles event is set to be one of the centerpiece moments of the tournament’s opening week, blending music, culture and soccer atmosphere.

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Will the opening ceremony affect USA vs Paraguay kickoff time?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will not affect the official kickoff time of USA vs Paraguay, as the match schedule remains fixed with a separate pre-game entertainment window ahead of the match.

The ceremony is planned as part of the lead-up entertainment, with the stadium experience starting hours before the match. According to the official venue schedule, the opening ceremony is set for 7:30 PM local time.

The match itself is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM ET, meaning there is a structured gap between both events to ensure production flow and broadcast timing. The ceremony is designed to enhance the atmosphere.

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Fans attending in Los Angeles should expect a tightly scheduled pre-match experience, where the entertainment flows directly into warm-ups and final preparations, but without any change to the confirmed kickoff time.