What is Chris Martin’s role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show?

The first FIFA World Cup Final halftime show will feature more than star performers, with Chris Martin playing a major role behind the scenes in helping create the historic event.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will introduce a new tradition to the tournament with its first-ever halftime show, a production inspired by the Super Bowl and created in partnership with FIFA and Global Citizen.

While Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS will take center stage as the headline performers, much of the creative direction behind the event has been shaped by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

He was not chosen as one of the featured performers. Instead, FIFA appointed him as the curator of the halftime show, giving him responsibility for helping design the artistic concept and assemble the lineup alongside Global Citizen.

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What were Chris Martin’s responsibilities as halftime show curator?

Chris Martin served as the creative curator of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, overseeing its artistic vision, helping select the performers, shaping the production’s overall concept.

Chris Martin performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

FIFA entrusted the Coldplay frontman with developing a performance that would combine music, soccer and social impact, making him one of the key figures behind the landmark event rather than one of its headline performers.

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His role began long before the lineup was announced. According to FIFA, he collaborated closely with Global Citizen to identify artists capable of representing different generations, cultures and musical styles.

His vision ultimately resulted in a cast led by Madonna, Shakira and BTS, with additional performances by Justin Bieber, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus and appearances from The Muppets and Sesame Street characters.

Beyond choosing the performers, he was responsible for defining the show’s creative identity. During FIFA’s official announcement, he described the event as being “all about togetherness”, reflecting the tournament’s global spirit rather than focusing on a single musical genre or region.

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The event serves as a centerpiece for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative that seeks to raise $100 million to improve access to quality education and soccer programs for children around the world.