Packers hope to extend Jordan Love’s weapon Tucker Kraft despite physical concerns on the TE

The Green Bay Packers are looking to extend tight end Tucker Kraft despite him suffering a huge injury that left Jordan Love without a key weapon last season.

When talent is on the roster, one must try to keep it. That’s what the Green Bay Packers want to do with Jordan Love‘s favorite tight end, Tucker Kraft. However, this extension has a caveat regarding the player’s health status.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Packers are looking to extend Tucker Kraft, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. The only concern comes with Kraft’s knee injury. Kraft suffered an ACL tear in 2025 where he was on pace to get a career-year.

However, recent reports put Kraft in a good timeline to start in Week 1 for the Packers. Given that Kraft is a big guy, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 259 lbs, the surgically-repaired knee will be in big tests to see if it can withstand the intensity.

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Kraft is a difference-maker

The fact is that before he got injured, Kraft was undoubtedly a top-tier weapon for Jordan Love in the Packers offense. Hence, it’s not shocking to see the Packers are trusting the recovery and already looking to give him an extension.

People forget just how good #Packers

TE Tucker Kraft was before he got hurt 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/pyAb3cH91Z — Green.Bay.Packers (@GBPTrevor) July 13, 2026

Kraft played eight games where he racked up 32 receptions, 489 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. He was the second-best receiver up until that point only behind wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is no longer on the team.

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Kraft is aiming to follow the footsteps of two greats

Usually, tight ends are not able to deliver the goods straight after recovering from an ACL tear. However, greats like Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce were able to have very good seasons after tearing their ACLs.