Who’s singing Argentina’s national anthem before the 2026 World Cup Final vs. Spain today?

Argentina’s national anthem will set the stage before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final vs. Spain, as fans await the artist chosen to represent the country during one of the tournament’s most emotional pre-match moments.

Argentina’s national anthem will be one of the most emotional moments before the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final against Spain, but the identity of the singer chosen to perform “Himno Nacional Argentino” has generated major anticipation.

Several Argentine artists, like Lali Esposito and La Sole, were mentioned as possible candidates in the build-up to the match, adding even more attention to the pre-game ceremony, where a renowned artist will be involved in Spain’s national anthem.

The anthem performance will take place before kickoff at New York New Jersey Stadium, as Messi‘s team and Spain meet for the World Cup title in a historic final. FIFA has already announced several elements of the ceremony, like the lineup. The U.S. national anthem will also be performed by a famous artist before the final.

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Who will sing Argentina’s national anthem?

Although there was plenty of speculation and several artists were mentioned as possible candidates, including folk artist Soledad Pastorutti and popstar Lali Eposito, the selected performer was urban singer Maria Becerra.

Maria Becerra during the red carpet for the Premios Platino 2026 (Source: Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images)

For Argentina, the anthem has become a powerful part of major soccer occasions. In the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final, Lali performed the national anthem before Argentina defeated France in Qatar, creating one of the most memorable pre-match moments of that tournament.

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With millions of viewers expected worldwide, Becerra’s performance will add another cultural element to a final that already features major storylines on the pitch. The anthem will serve as the emotional introduction.

Who is Maria Becerra?

Maria Becerra, known by fans as “La Nena de Argentina”, is a singer and songwriter who has become one of the biggest names in Latin urban music and one of the most recognized voices of the new generation of artists.

She began her career creating content on YouTube before making the transition into music and building an international audience. Her online success helped her launch her professional music career.

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In 2019 she released her debut EP “222”, which marked the beginning of her rise in Argentina’s urban pop scene. Since then, she has become one of the leading figures in Latin pop, reggaeton and urban music.

She has collaborated with major international artists, like Camila Cabello, and achieved several career milestones, including becoming the first Argentine female artist to perform at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti as a solo act, with sold-out shows that highlighted her growing popularity.

What are the lyrics of Argentina’s national anthem?

¡Oíd, mortales, el grito sagrado:

¡Libertad! ¡Libertad! ¡Libertad!

Oíd el ruido de rotas cadenas:

ved en trono a la noble Igualdad.

Ya su trono dignísimo abrieron

las Provincias Unidas del Sud,

y los libres del mundo responden:

¡Al gran Pueblo Argentino, salud!

¡Al gran Pueblo Argentino, salud!

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Y los libres del mundo responden:

¡al gran pueblo argentino, salud!

Y los libres del mundo responden:

¡al gran pueblo argentino, salud!

Sean eternos los laureles

que supimos conseguir,

que supimos conseguir.

Coronados de gloria vivamos,

o juremos con gloria morir.

O juremos con gloria morir.

O juremos con gloria morir.

English version of Argentina’s national anthem

Hear, mortals, the sacred cry:

“Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!”

Hear the sound of broken chains,

See noble equality enthroned.

Their most worthy throne have now opened

The United Provinces of the South.

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And the free people of the world reply:

“Hail to the great Argentine nation!”

(Repeat three times)

May the laurels be eternal

that we were able to achieve.

Let us live crowned in glory,

Or swear to die with glory!

Or swear to die with glory!

Or swear to die with glory!