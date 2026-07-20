Video: Marc Cucurella rubs salt in Argentina’s wounds with song choice during Spain’s 2026 World Cup celebration

Marc Cucurella has become a household name on Spain’s national team. Not only is he a constant bright spot on the pitch, but he’s impossible to miss with his one-of-a-kind hairstyle. Just like he drives opponents out of their minds during games, he tends to get under their skin after them as well. And as Spain have done a lot of winning as of late, it’s clear Cucurella has had plenty of reasons to celebrate. That was no exception after the win over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.
Shortly after Lamine Yamal added fuel to the fire around Paredes and Gavi’s fight with a sign, the rest of the Spanish team arrived at Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, where hundreds of thousands of fans awaited them. As each player was introduced individually with a song of their own choice, there was much speculation about how Cucurella would take the stage. Needless to say, he didn’t disappoint and sent a message from the start.
Cucurella was introduced to the tune of “Malbec,” a song by Argentines Bizarrap and Duki. Some may believe in coincidences, but this surely wasn’t one of them. Cucurella sent a message with his song choice to Argentina, who were defeated by Spain in a heated final.
CUCURELLA ES HISTÓRICO 😂😂😂#DAZNMundial #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/XbPDey5EGG— DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) July 20, 2026
Lyrics to “Malbec”
The song choice was fitting in more ways than one. Not only because it added insult to injury for Argentina, but because the lyrics matched the current mood in Spain.
“Llegué a la ciudad y me reciben como si fuera un boss
Cada vez más pegao y ni yo sé cómo pasó
Hoy festejamos y mi equipo salió campeón
Adentro del party, afuera en la calle, se escucha mi voz”
Luis de la Fuente holds Marc Cucurella to tattoo promise after Spain tops Argentina at the 2026 World Cup
English lyrics
“I arrived at the city and I’m greeted like a boss
Getting richer every day, and I don’t even know how
Today we celebrate and my team has been crowned champion
Inside the party, outside on the streets my voice is heard“
The similarities with how things are going for Spain are easy to spot, and the fact that Duki and Bizarrap are Argentine is the cherry on top of Cucurella’s plan. It all worked out perfectly for him and La Furia Roja, even if it appears to be the work of a macabre scriptwriter for Argentina.
Cucurella sings his song
In addition to the song choice during his introduction, Cucurella also shared a moment with the fans as he sang the song that had made the rounds during the 2024 UEFA Euro. The song goes like this:
“Cucu Cucurella, se come una paella
Cucu Cucurella, se bebe una Estrella
Haaland tiembla, que viene Cucurella
Haaland tiembla, que viene Cucurella”
Cucurella at Spain’s celebrations. 🎤🎶 pic.twitter.com/6CdXpscs4w— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2026
In English, the chant goes: “Cucu Cucurella, eats a paella. Cucu Cucurella, drinks an Estrella (Spanish beer). Haaland shakes, Cucurella is coming. Haaland shakes, Cucurella is coming.” Although Cucurella has embraced the chant, he didn’t write it. As he sang it during the 2026 World Cup celebrations, there were no changes made to the lyrics to take a shot at Argentina or any player on that team.