Video: Marc Cucurella rubs salt in Argentina’s wounds with song choice during Spain’s 2026 World Cup celebration

Everybody knew it was coming, and Marc Cucurella wasted no time adding insult to injury as Spain celebrated their 2026 World Cup win over Argentina in front of their people.

Marc Cucurella has become a household name on Spain’s national team. Not only is he a constant bright spot on the pitch, but he’s impossible to miss with his one-of-a-kind hairstyle. Just like he drives opponents out of their minds during games, he tends to get under their skin after them as well. And as Spain have done a lot of winning as of late, it’s clear Cucurella has had plenty of reasons to celebrate. That was no exception after the win over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final.

Shortly after Lamine Yamal added fuel to the fire around Paredes and Gavi’s fight with a sign, the rest of the Spanish team arrived at Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, where hundreds of thousands of fans awaited them. As each player was introduced individually with a song of their own choice, there was much speculation about how Cucurella would take the stage. Needless to say, he didn’t disappoint and sent a message from the start.

Cucurella was introduced to the tune of “Malbec,” a song by Argentines Bizarrap and Duki. Some may believe in coincidences, but this surely wasn’t one of them. Cucurella sent a message with his song choice to Argentina, who were defeated by Spain in a heated final.

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Lyrics to “Malbec”

The song choice was fitting in more ways than one. Not only because it added insult to injury for Argentina, but because the lyrics matched the current mood in Spain.

“Llegué a la ciudad y me reciben como si fuera un boss

Cada vez más pegao y ni yo sé cómo pasó

Hoy festejamos y mi equipo salió campeón

Adentro del party, afuera en la calle, se escucha mi voz”

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English lyrics

“I arrived at the city and I’m greeted like a boss

Getting richer every day, and I don’t even know how

Today we celebrate and my team has been crowned champion

Inside the party, outside on the streets my voice is heard“

The similarities with how things are going for Spain are easy to spot, and the fact that Duki and Bizarrap are Argentine is the cherry on top of Cucurella’s plan. It all worked out perfectly for him and La Furia Roja, even if it appears to be the work of a macabre scriptwriter for Argentina.

Cucurella sings his song

In addition to the song choice during his introduction, Cucurella also shared a moment with the fans as he sang the song that had made the rounds during the 2024 UEFA Euro. The song goes like this:

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“Cucu Cucurella, se come una paella

Cucu Cucurella, se bebe una Estrella

Haaland tiembla, que viene Cucurella

Haaland tiembla, que viene Cucurella”

In English, the chant goes: “Cucu Cucurella, eats a paella. Cucu Cucurella, drinks an Estrella (Spanish beer). Haaland shakes, Cucurella is coming. Haaland shakes, Cucurella is coming.” Although Cucurella has embraced the chant, he didn’t write it. As he sang it during the 2026 World Cup celebrations, there were no changes made to the lyrics to take a shot at Argentina or any player on that team.