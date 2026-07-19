The uniforms Argentina and Spain are wearing today for 2026 World Cup final

Argentina and Spain will take the field at the 2026 World Cup final wearing two of soccer's most iconic uniforms as they battle for the sport's biggest prize.

Argentina and Spain meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, the most anticipated match of the year and one that brings together two of soccer’s biggest stars, Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

The showdown between the reigning world champions and the reigning European champions has captured the attention of millions of fans around the world.

Beyond the battle for the trophy, many supporters have also been eager to find out which uniforms both teams will wear on football’s biggest stage. As expected, both nations will take the field in their iconic colors.

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What uniform is Argentina wearing today against Spain?

Argentina will wear its traditional home kit in the World Cup final. La Albiceleste will take the field wearing its famous light blue and white striped shirt, white shorts, and white socks.

What uniform is Spain wearing today vs Argentina?

Spain will wear its traditional home uniform. La Roja will be dressed in a red shirt with navy blue details, navy blue shorts, and blue socks, maintaining the look that has represented the European champions throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The contrast between Argentina’s light blue and white stripes and Spain’s red shirt creates one of the most recognizable and visually striking uniform matchups in international soccer, providing a fitting stage for the biggest game of the tournament.

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