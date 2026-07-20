FIFA reportedly investigating Argentina over post-match conduct following World Cup final

FIFA is reportedly investigating the conduct of several Argentina players following post-match incidents at the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup final.

Following a heartbreaking loss for Argentina, trouble may be brewing on the horizon. According to a report from the BBC, FIFA is investigating the Argentine side over three major incidents that occurred during the chaotic brawl that erupted at the end of the 2026 World Cup final.

“FIFA are set to investigate the behaviour of Argentina after the final whistle at the World Cup final. Leandro Paredes was shown a red card… Nahuel Molina tried to knockout Rodri… and Argentina coach Roberto Ayala attempted to punch Dani Olmo in the face,“ the BBC reported.

These actions are expected to come under formal FIFA scrutiny in the coming days, as governing officials look to crack down on behavior that damages the sport’s global image. While not directly addressed in the BBC report, head coach Lionel Scaloni voiced his own frustration after the match, arguing that the head referee mishandled the initial yellow card shown to Enzo Fernandez.

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As cloud of uncertainty hangs over the program, the squad returned home without Lionel Messi, who was visibly emotional after receiving his silver medal in front of Argentina’s supporters.

Players scuffle after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

Argentina already faced a FIFA investigation during the World Cup

This wouldn’t be the first time Argentina have drawn FIFA’s ire during this tournament. The squad was previously investigated following a post-match celebration involving flags referencing historical territorial disputes with England.

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Between these disciplinary probes and persistent chatter surrounding officiating during Argentina’s matches, off-pitch controversy remained a recurring talking point throughout the team’s run.

What’s next for Argentina?

In the wake of their defeat against Spain, Argentina’s immediate future look increasingly uncertain. Scaloni left his post-match press conference in tears when pressed on whether he will remain at the helm.

As focus eventually shifts toward the 2030 World Cup, team management must address an aging core and evaluate who can realistically return for the next cycle. In the short term, Argentina’s focus turn to the 2028 Copa América, set to be hosted in the United States.

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