Lionel Messi congratulates Spain, admits Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final loss will be tough to overcome

Following Argentina’s defeat, Lionel Messi spoke for the first time through his social media accounts. Visibly hurt by the loss, the Argentine captain also congratulated Spain on becoming champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to secure their second star. Visibly hurt by the situation, Lionel Messi, also supported by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, spoke for the first time after the match and congratulated his opponents on their achievement.

“The pain is immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal. But I will also hold on to all the positive moments… The comebacks we achieved by giving everything we had, moments that will remain in our memories forever, and the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, helped us return once again to the top of world football. Today, it is difficult to appreciate everything we accomplished, but this team reached two consecutive World Cup finals,” he wrote on his official Instagram account.

He also added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to come together as a country and stand united, sharing the immense pride of being Argentinians.” He then went on to congratulate his opponents. “I also want to congratulate Spain for winning the championship.”

Advertisement

The Argentine captain’s message quickly received thousands of likes, as well as comments from fans showing their support for what lies ahead. Will Messi be part of Argentina’s next cycle?

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina reacts after the 0-1 loss during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final.

On the verge of securing his second World Cup title

Lionel Messi’s tears at the end of the match reflected his heartbreak after falling short of achieving his greatest dream. After a tournament in which the No. 10 was one of the team’s standout figures, Argentina were unable to finish their campaign by lifting back-to-back titles.

Advertisement

Despite breaking several records, the Argentine legend fell short of winning a second World Cup title. As a result, Messi was unable to close the gap on Pele in terms of World Cup trophies won, although he remains level with Diego Maradona.

One of the biggest questions now is whether Messi will retire from the Argentina national team. With plenty of time ahead to reflect on his future, it remains to be seen what decision the legendary forward will ultimately make regarding his career with the national side.

What competitions are next for Argentina?

Now it is time to rest, step away from the game, and recharge for what lies ahead. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Lionel Scaloni and several veteran leaders, Argentina can already begin looking ahead. What is next for the Albiceleste in the short term?

Advertisement

There has been growing speculation about a potential date for the Finalissima against Spain, a match that has been postponed for quite some time and could finally be played this November. In addition, before the end of 2026, there are two FIFA international windows during which Argentina are expected to play a series of friendly matches.